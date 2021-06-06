Memphis native hosts "A Great Day in Memphis" for local Black entrepreneurs

“I feel that we compete with each other. That doesn’t create an atmosphere for growth," said Joshua Henderson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is doing his part to make sure he showcases the city’s talent and retains it. Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, introduces us to Joshua Henderson as he brings a networking event for Black entrepreneurs called “A Great Day in Memphis.”

There is a lot to be said about the city of Memphis. There is the culture, music, and people. With so much talent, Joshua Henderson, a Memphis native, is on a mission to keep it local.

“I spent seven years in Harlem, New York. There was an event or famous photo rather called a Great Day in Harlem where all the Jazz musicians gathered together to leverage each other’s talents and make great music,” said Henderson, “A Great Day in Memphis” creator.

It’s an energy that Henderson is channeling here. He started the annual event, “A Great Day in Memphis.”

“The event is to create a safe space for the creative community in Memphis, Tennessee to not only inspire and equip, but to maintain some of the talent we have here,” said Henderson.

The networking event is in its third year bringing in local Black entrepreneurs.

“We have Dayna coming in from Google. She’s going to first explain to the entrepreneurs how they can grow their business through Google,” said Henderson. “I have Tony Smith and Briannaca Saulsberry. They’re both event coordinators in the city…We have Kenneth Worles who is also a marketing agent and is a real estate guru.”

It is a chance for Black entrepreneurs to work together and not against.

“I feel that we compete with each other. That doesn’t create an atmosphere for growth. I also feel like we don’t feel safe in a lot of places to dream big. I wanted to create a safe space for the dreamers and the creators to go big and also have the resources in the room to aid them in that growth,” said Henderson.

The growth is not just for individuals, but also for the City of Memphis.

“If we want to see Memphis in the conversation of that of a New York, Atlanta, LA, we have to come together,” said Henderson. “A great friend of mine, Gene Robinson, has told me ‘We all serve each other. That is how we are able to come up together.’”