New Black Panther Party hopes to mentor youth to help end community violence

“The crime is outrageous. We're losing too many children, and we're losing too many adults,” said Mother Dee, Memphis Chapter New Black Panther Party member.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When it comes to crime, many in the community say we have not done enough.

That is why the Memphis Chapter of the New Black Panther Party is putting boots on the ground to meet the need for change.

Natosha Harris, Mother Dee, and Sister Agee have very different backgrounds, but what brought them together is their bond as mothers in a violence-stricken community.

“The crime is outrageous. We're losing too many children, and we're losing too many adults,” said Mother Dee, Memphis Chapter New Black Panther Party member.

All three women are members of the New Black Panther Party.

“We are here for our community, helping bring awareness to our black communities that actually need our help. We're a self-defense organization,” said Harris, Memphis Chapter New Black Panther Party Chairwoman.

The group stems from the original Black Panther Party, and is going back to its roots.

“The goal for 2022 was… get these programs started because that's what the original Black Panthers did. They got the WIC program going on. They got, you know, daycares,” said Harris.

Part of their mission is tackling crime in the city and our nation.

“I have seven boys. So, coming from Chicago, Milwaukee, whatever, it was a lot of gun violence and a lot of funerals, and seeing my sons’ friends get shot dead in front of my house in the yard,” said Sister Agee, Memphis Chapter New Black Panther Party Chief of Staff. “We're out there trying to patrol the neighborhoods and get out here and see what they need and talk to the people.”

The Panthers are kicking off their Rites of Passage program geared at mentoring teenage males.

“The program is not just for kids that are in trouble. We're trying to reach the ones before they get to that stage,” said Sister Agee.

“I think this was really huge for our chapter in our organization period is just being able to be active,” said Harris.

The Memphis Chapter, New Black Panther Party is going back to their roots. The group kicks off its "Rites of Passage Program" to mentor youth and end violence in the community. pic.twitter.com/ktWbU3aVpX — Brittani Moncrease (@BMoncreaseTV) March 3, 2022

With male mentors, the teens will discuss everything from issues at home, violence, to tying a tie, and carrying ID.

“These same little kids that are growing up, are going to be an adult one day, so these issues that they're facing now is very imperative that we get it taken care of now,” said Mother Dee.

The goal is to prevent the issues from getting worse.

“Help the families get help so they can grow together and be strong together and lean and depend on each other. Instead of learning to be dependent on things out in the streets,” said Mother Dee.

For the Panthers, the crime is urgent. They want more than past approaches.

“The people are getting tired of the marches, the talks, and you got city leaders who are marching with these people, and aren't bringing anything to the table,” said Mother Dee. “That's played out… Where are solutions? Stop asking the same questions. ‘Why are they dying?’ You know why are they dying. So, come on, let's get these buildings open. Let's get our kids, let's use some of these resources that you're getting money for and put them to action… We as the Memphis Black Panther Party, we're going to show that when you put forth an effort, action, what it brings.”

The Rites of Passage program takes place Saturday at the Benjamin Hooks Library at 2pm. Click here for more information.