Well-known Memphis optometrist retiring

Dr. Glen Steele has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After 53 years, a well-known Memphis eye doctor is retiring.

Dr. Glen Steele is stepping away from the Southern College of Optometry. He has taught more than 6,000 optometrists serving in Memphis and across the U.S.

He also cofounded InfantSEE, a free program to examine infants' vision. More than 150,000 babies have received vision care under that program.

"We can redirect and restructure a patient's life so they can go on and be successful starting early," Steele said. "My whole thing is the earlier we start, the better the chance it is long-term."

Steele, the longest-serving employee in SCO's 90-year history, will officially retire in September.