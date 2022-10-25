Car company partners with Memphis police to prevent stolen cars

According to Memphis police, there were 4,033 car thefts this time last year. This year, it’s nearly doubled.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing a problem in the community, a new partnership is hoping to prevent car thefts.

“We’ll always do anything that we can to help in security of our vehicles…and anything to drop the crime rate in this city,” said Deputy Joe Oakley, Deputy Chief of Information Technology for the Memphis Police Department.

2022 has proven to be a difficult year for car owners.

“From this time last year they were significantly up,” said Oakley.

According to Memphis police, there were 4,033 car thefts this time last year. This year, it’s nearly doubled, growing 93 percent to 7,822. Even over the past 24 hours, Oakley said the department has seen 48 car thefts.

The most common targets have been Infiniti, Hyundai and Kia, but Kia itself is partnering with the Memphis Police Department to help prevent any more from taking place.

“We’re giving away 500 Club steering wheel locks. You just need a driver's license to show you’re a member of our great city,” said Oakley.

The locks will be handed out on October 25 from 1-3 p.m. at the Traffic Office at 3430 Austin Peay Highway on a first-come, first serve basis. Even if you aren't able to make it in time, Memphis police said similar locks are much closer than you may think.

“They do sell these at several retail stores at Wal Mart and AutoZone and O’Reilly’s and other places, so if you can’t get one and you really need one, I recommend to anyone that owns a Kia and a Hyundai, certain models that they get one of these clubs for their cars,” said Oakley.

Police said it’s important to also minimize any likelihood a thief may break into your car in the first place.