Meet Memphis police's newest K-9 officer

Bolt is named after Officer Sean Bolton, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 1, 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police landed a new recruit Monday, and this one has four legs.

K-9 Officer Bolt is the latest graduate. His handler is Agent Moody of the CSX Railroad.

Bolt is named after Officer Sean Bolton, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 1, 2015.

According to Memphis police, Bolton was shot and killed when he interrupted a drug deal near the intersection of Cottonwood and Perkins roads.

Bolton saw an illegally parked car near the intersection with multiple people inside. As he approached the car, he was shot several times by someone inside, who then got away. A citizen used Bolton's radio to call for help after he was shot.

Please join us in remembering our Memphis Police Officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Memphis. Officer Sean Michael Bolton End Of Watch: August 1, 2015 Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, August 1, 2022

Bolton was taken to Regional Medical Center where he died.

The person who murdered Bolton turned himself in on Aug. 3, 2015. He was found guilty of first-degree murder on Nov. 4, 2018.

Bolton was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He had served with the Memphis Police Department since October 2010.

Agent Moody is also a former Memphis Police officer.