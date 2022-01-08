Meet Memphis police's newest K-9 officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police landed a new recruit Monday, and this one has four legs.
K-9 Officer Bolt is the latest graduate. His handler is Agent Moody of the CSX Railroad.
Bolt is named after Officer Sean Bolton, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 1, 2015.
According to Memphis police, Bolton was shot and killed when he interrupted a drug deal near the intersection of Cottonwood and Perkins roads.
Bolton saw an illegally parked car near the intersection with multiple people inside. As he approached the car, he was shot several times by someone inside, who then got away. A citizen used Bolton's radio to call for help after he was shot.
Bolton was taken to Regional Medical Center where he died.
The person who murdered Bolton turned himself in on Aug. 3, 2015. He was found guilty of first-degree murder on Nov. 4, 2018.
Bolton was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He had served with the Memphis Police Department since October 2010.
Agent Moody is also a former Memphis Police officer.
