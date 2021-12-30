Memphis Police Department Major graduates from FBI National Academy

The academy in Virginia is an 11-week course consisting of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Congratulations to Major Karen Rudolph, who recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The 280th class of the Academy consisted of men and women from 41 states and the District of Columbia, which included law enforcement members from three countries, five military organizations and seven federal civilian organizations.

Major Rudolph has served as a law enforcement officer for 26 years. She began her career with MPD on December 4, 1995, as a Police Service Technician. As an officer, she worked in the Central and Northeast Precincts. She currently serves as the Public Information Office supervisor at MPD.

MPD Major Karen Rudolph Graduates from the 280th Session of the FBI National Academy. pic.twitter.com/5Cq96wqJdb — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 30, 2021

According to the Memphis Police Department, the National Academy is an 11-week course consisting of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend.

On average, these officers have 21 years of experience in law enforcement and usually return to their agency to serve in executive-level positions.