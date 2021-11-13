More than 80 guns taken off the streets through buyback event in Memphis

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said it's events like these that can save lives in the long run.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians had the chance to turn in their unwanted guns anonymously on Saturday as part of a buyback program hosted by the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said more than 80 guns were turned in at the event.

"We want to approach gun violence from a myriad of different angles," Davis said. "Not just making sure we're enforcing the laws here in the city of Memphis, but we are also putting mechanisms in place so that our community members can exercise education, awareness, and safety proactively as it relates to firearms."

MPD Chief Davis says MPD has already collected 86 guns at Groceries or Gas for Guns at Hickory Ridge Mall. It is part of MPD's Gun Take Back initiative and runs until 2pm. pic.twitter.com/6IEEHDTXPA — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) November 13, 2021