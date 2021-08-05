Memphis Police setting up roadside sobriety checkpoints

“Sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving.”

MPD to Conduct Sobriety Roadside Checkpoints

The City of Memphis Police Department will be conducting Sobriety Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Friday, August 13, 2021. The first Location will be Riverdale near Holmes Road and the second location will be Winchester near Hack Cross. The checkpoint will be from 7:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Impaired driving is a serious crime that kills more than 16,000 people and injures 305,000 others every year in the United States.

Officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Officers will also target those who operate a vehicle while impaired and take corrective actions for other violations observed while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

The City of Memphis Police Department recognizes that sobriety checkpoints are highly visible and effective tools in the battle against impaired driving. This checkpoint is federally funded through a grant with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

**Dates and locations are posted per state law**