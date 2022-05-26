Here's which city of Memphis pools are opening Memorial Day weekend

Some of the pools and splash pads run by the city are opening just in time for the long weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone knows summer is here when the pools open. And the City of Memphis is opening some of its pools and splash pads Memorial Day weekend.

Opening for the holiday weekend are the following:

Douglass (1616 Ash)

Gooch (1974 Hunter)

Lester (317 Tillman)

Raleigh (3678 Powers)

Those pools and pads will open starting Saturday, May 28, and Sunday May 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and Monday, May 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the holiday.

Other city pools opening:

Early July: Ed Rice (2907 N. Watkins)

TBA: Westwood (833 Western Park)

Normal hours for the pools and pads are Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone wanting to access city pools will need to fill out a form at the pool they want to go to and show proof of residency, like a Tennessee driver’s license. Parents must provide proof of age for children, and the information for entry will be kept on file.

The city’s splash pads are located:

Peabody Park (712 Tanglewood)

David Carnes (Whitehaven Lane at Auburn)

Whitehaven (4318 Graceland Drive)