Here's what you can expect from security at Memphis Pride Fest ahead of decision over drag-limiting lawsuit

Protests are nothing new for Memphis Pride Fest, and during the eventful June 3 festival, there will be designated areas for protestors outside the park.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Final preparations are being made for one of the biggest LGBTQ+ pride events in the Mid-South. Memphis Pride Fest kicks off June first, and recent legislation has organizers put extra care into security.

Earlier this year, Tennessee was thrown into the national spotlight when Governor Bill Lee signed the country’s first law limiting drag performances.

Memphis non-profit theater company “Friends of George’s” filed a lawsuit over the law back in March. The group claims the bill behind the law made sweeping generalizations about what counted as artistic performances, and the bill violated a performer’s freedom of speech. A decision on the lawsuit is expected by June 2nd.

“It has added extra light and extra hate to our event,” said Vanessa Rodley, Mid-South Pride President.

Ahead of the decision that could limit a big part of Memphis Pride Fest, Mid-South Pride is trying to address the community’s concern to keep everyone safe.

“There’s definitely more concern this year,” said Rodley.

Along with its own security, Mid-South Pride is partnering with the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, the Department of Homeland Security and the Memphis Police Department.

“We will have North Main Station Officers, we will have EPU officers, we will have special events along with traffic,” said Col. Dennis McNeil at MPD.

A lot of eyes will be on June 3rd, when the pride parade goes down Beale Street, and thousands make their way to Robert Church Park. The festival will have more vendors than ever before, and organizers expect anywhere between 40-50 thousand people.

“Everyone is going to be wanded, all the bags are going to be searched upon entering the park, so if you have a clear bag, that will make that line go along a lot quicker, along with purchasing your ticket ahead of time,” said Rodley.

For several people however, protests are the main concern. These are nothing new for Memphis Pride Fest, Rodley says protests happen every year.

This year those concerns are magnified because of the drag-limiting law, however protests are not outlawed. Special areas will be designated outside Robert Church Park, where protestors can freely express their first amendment right.



“We may not like what they’re saying, but we have to provide them that safe space, just like we want that space,” said Rodley.

“We encourage people to protest, however we also demand people to not be unruly, to be professional, and just to come out, express yourself and have a good time,” said McNeil, “We’ll definitely monitor the situation, and if we have to intervene then we’ll intervene.”