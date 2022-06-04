'Finally in person again' | Memphis Pride Parade breaks records with triumphant return

More than 100 and floats and groups were present in this year's parade. 2,000 people in total were in attendance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic the Memphis Pride Parade took place on Beale Street. With its return, the parade also broke a few records.

More than 100 and floats and groups were present in this year's parade, hosted by Mid-South Pride Inc. 2,000 people in total were in attendance this year.

Over the past two yeas pride events in the city have taken place virtually, but organizers said it felt good to "finally" come together in person again.

Participants of all ages and backgrounds participated in the (typically) annual event. Groups of all kinds marched including church groups, performing arts groups, museums, high school and college groups, senior groups and non-profit organizations.