Memphis Public Libraries wants to connect families with affordable internet access | Here's how

Memphis Public Libraries is partnering with a federal program aimed at giving people affordable access to the internet, including one-time computer discounts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Public Libraries (MPL) announced the launch of its Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) outreach initiative Thursday, designed to give families more affordable access to the internet.

MPL said the two-year initiative will help qualified Memphians access affordable internet, helping households get the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more.

The federal program allows a $30 monthly discount for internet service and a one-time $100 discount for purchasing a new laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.



MPL said they will begin holding outreach events to create awareness about the program, and hold sign-up sessions around Memphis to help people complete applications.

Starting in January 2024, the public can call 2-1-1 to make an appointment, and librarians will assist in the application process at local branches.



A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below: