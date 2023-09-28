Memphis Public Libraries wants to connect families with affordable internet access | Here's how

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Public Libraries (MPL) announced the launch of its Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) outreach initiative Thursday, designed to give families more affordable access to the internet.
MPL said the two-year initiative will help qualified Memphians access affordable internet, helping households get the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more.
The federal program allows a $30 monthly discount for internet service and a one-time $100 discount for purchasing a new laptop, tablet, or desktop computer.
MPL said they will begin holding outreach events to create awareness about the program, and hold sign-up sessions around Memphis to help people complete applications.
Starting in January 2024, the public can call 2-1-1 to make an appointment, and librarians will assist in the application process at local branches.
A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income internet program;
- Participates in one of these assistance programs:
- Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools.
- SNAP
- Medicaid
- Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program (Section 8 Vouchers)
- Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA)/202/811
- Public Housing
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- WIC
- Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits
- or Lifeline;
Eligible households can enroll by going to GetInternet.gov to submit an online application or print a mail-in application or by contacting their preferred participating broadband provider and selecting a plan. Or go to memphislibrary.org for more information about the program. Memphis Public Libraries ACP initiative is in conjunction with the FCC.