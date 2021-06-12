Memphis Railroad & Trolley Museum reopens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By now you know about Memphis music and civil rights history, but have you taken some time to learn about our railroad heritage? The Memphis Railroad and Trolley Museum is the perfect place to do it, and it just reopened. Saturday, the museum invited visitors in for a special free tour.

“We are able to tell the story of something that happened long ago, and when you know your history you can be proud of who you are and where you live. Our trains have been a major bit of a transportation for us here and as far as our industrial, trains have made Memphis grow quite a bit. So, I'm proud to be a part of this, and I'm just, like I said, I'm really living a dream.”