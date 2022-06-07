x
Memphis' Ride of Tears headed east after mass shooting in Chattanooga

After getting back from Uvalde, Texas, in support of families there, the Ride of Tears is now headed to East Tennessee.
Credit: AP
The Chattanooga Police Department investigate the scene following a shooting on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (Tierra Hayes/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After getting back from Uvalde, Texas, the Ride of Tears from Memphis is now headed to East Tennessee.

Three people were killed and another 14 were injured this past weekend in Chattanooga during a shooting outside of a night club. This was the second mass shooting in the city in as many weeks.

Ride of Tears leaders said the gun violence is a problem for everyone.

"Guns don't have a color. Like we keep saying bullets don't have a name on them, they are just shooting. So now it's time to come together because all of us are losing,” said Mary Trice, CEO/Founder of Ride of Tears.

The Ride of Tears will leave for Chattanooga Wednesday.

