Memphis senior centers to reopen March 15

The centers will be open for scheduled programming only and will not be open for free play. Mandatory face masks and 6 feet of social distancing will be enforced.
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF MEMPHIS

City of Memphis will re-open senior centers March 15

The City of Memphis will re-open its senior centers Monday, March 15, for scheduled activities and sessions that fall under Memphis Parks core services of Health, Fitness and Wellness; Cultural Arts and Expression; Education, and Character Development. Class sizes are limited, and registration is required. Interested participants should call the senior center of their choice between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays – Fridays at the following centers:    

    J.K. Lewis 1188 N. Parkway – (901) 636-4255

    McWherter:  1355 Estate Dr. – (901) 761-2462

    Orange Mound:  2590 Park Ave. – (901) 636-6622

    Ruth Tate:  1620 Marjorie St. – (901) 636-0720

Some of the classes offered are: Sit and Fit, Line Dance, and Bingo. There will also be Growth Groups, a 5-week session on the following topics:

    Coping with COVID

    Dating as a Senior (Do’s and Don’ts)

    Grief, Loss, and Forgiveness

    Self-Care, Personal Care and Happiness

    Who Am I, Where Do I Fit In, and What is My Purpose in Life?

Curbside lunch pick-up is available at J.K. Lewis and McWherter centers from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for the cost of $5.00. Please call the center the day before to order your lunch.

COVID guidelines such as mandatory face masks and 6 feet of social distancing will be enforced. The centers will be open for scheduled programming only and will not be open for free play.

