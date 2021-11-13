Shelby County community leaders gather for Unity Walk against Gun Violence

The 1.6-mile walk started at Raleigh Egypt High School with several organizations in Memphis and Shelby County joining in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Community leaders in Memphis and Shelby County gathered on Saturday for the 6th annual Unity Walk Against Gun Violence.

The 1.6-mile walk started at Raleigh Egypt High School with the Shelby County Health Department, Memphis Police Department, and several other community organizations joining in.

Stevie Moore, the founder of Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives, said the reason for holding these walks is simple after his son died 19 years ago.

"I made a vow to me, God, and my son for the rest of my life, I will spend (it) trying to save somebody else's child," Moore said. "I have been to hundreds of funerals from 2-year-olds, 10-year-olds (and) 6-year olds ... We've got to stop this. This walk is a demonstration of how we want our kids to live and not die, and especially by gun violence."

Community leaders and organizations, and folks who lost family members to crime, join FFUN Founder Stevie Moore, who started Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives and these walks because he lost his son to gun violence 19 years ago. pic.twitter.com/qharhvdxhi — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) November 13, 2021

Two community forums will be held next week for Memphians to hear from local leaders and ask questions about curbing gun violence.

The first will be at Pursuit of God Church at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The second will be at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

DA Weirich joined Pastor Boyce of Riverside Missionary Baptist, Pastor Hill of Pursuit of God, Erika Kelley with @MomsDemand, Stevie Moore with FFUN, Bill Gibbons with @memcrimecomm and Chief Davis with @MEM_PoliceDept to announce 3 upcoming events on efforts to curb gun violence pic.twitter.com/upTrzgk82Y — Shelby County District Attorney’s Office (@ShelbyCountyDA) November 10, 2021