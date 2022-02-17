Memphis Shelby Crime Commission unveils 5-year Community Action Plan

The new plan uses not only things the commission learned from policing Memphis, but from other law enforcement agencies around the country.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission announced a 5-year plan with 20 specific steps to make the Memphis community safer.

According to a release, the steps surround "prevention, intervention and enforcement action steps".

The first step is for the DA's office to figure out ways to deter people from committing crimes. Second, the commission wants to prevent violent acts of retaliation. Third, the commission wants to "maintain vigorous federal prosecution of gun crimes".

The DA's office plans to come down harder on those charged.

As for community connections, they want to involve the community in the recruitment of law enforcement officers, establish a public safety optional program in the public schools, and expand watch groups in every corner of the city.

Officials said the new plan uses not only things they learned from policing Memphis, but from other law enforcement agencies around the country.