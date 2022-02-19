A chance to shine | Memphis students share works on Black history in Orange Mound

The city of Memphis held a speech contest focusing on Black history Saturday at the Orange Mound Community Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future leaders of Memphis, and maybe the world, were on display Saturday afternoon In Orange Mound.

Some of the best readers and writers from the third grade through high school seniors presented their works on stage.

Organizers said the event is an opportunity to shine for children who rarely get the chance.

“A lot of times they have a lot of limitations, because a lot of our community centers are in low-income areas for the most part. We just feel like we want to give them that platform so they can really shine and have an opportunity to speak freely about how they feel,” said Tiffany McCollins, Youth and Family Services Administrator for Memphis Parks.