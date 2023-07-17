Memphis tattoo artists give people ink in support of Memphis Public Libraries

Tattoo artists around the city are celebrating National Tattoo Day by offering $100 tattoos, giving the proceeds to Memphis Public Libraries.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tattoo artists around the City of Memphis celebrated National Tattoo Day Monday by giving people book-themed tattoos in support of Memphis Public Libraries, donating the proceeds to the library fund.

Tattoo artists gathered at Memphis' Benjamin Hooks Central Library Monday, charging $100 for tattoos, all towards Memphis libraries.

The artists, from Trilogy and Bluff City Tattoo, gave book-themed art to adults, and temporary tattoos for kids who showed up to the event.

"The library provides so many free resources to so many different people," said Ashton Anderson, while getting a new tattoo. "Anything that I can do to financially or try to get the word out, I'm going to try to do that."