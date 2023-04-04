Memphis' Team USA helps build life skills through basketball

“Our motto is stay positive, stay connected, and stay committed,” said Nathaniel Turner, one of the Team USA coaches.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One approach to help curb crime involving youth is to provide more after school activities. For the past 17 years, a Memphis organization has been connecting with youth through basketball to build life skills.

The change you see in yourself can also be the change you see in others.

“When I look at the children, I see myself when I was younger. Growing up in Frayser, if it wasn’t for basketball, I probably could have gotten in all types of trouble,” said James Gloster, a Team USA Coach.

Team USA in Memphis is a mentorship program for youth ages four to 17.

“Our motto is stay positive, stay connected, and stay committed,” said Nathaniel Turner, another Team USA Coach. “We love to grow kids because it’s bigger than basketball... We see shootings going on, violence, breaking into cars... I try to keep them off the streets.”

The program is also a ministry.

“We want to teach them about prayer. We want to teach them that God is first,” said Turner.

“Some of our kids, they don’t have fathers. Our job is to try to be mentors to a lot of the young kids,” said Jesse Clemons, a Team USA Coach.

It is a home court advantage centered on growth.

“It helps the kids as far as being social, being around different kids, learning different personalities,” said Gloster.

“Hopefully, they’ll learn some discipline and what it’s like being on a team,” said Clemons.

The players are already showing what they’ve learned in their personal lives.

“Off the court, it just made me a better person to control myself because I usually used to talk a lot of smack,” said Terence Miller, a player.

“I learned to connect with my teammates,” said Kaleb Turner, another player.

“I’ve learned to communicate with others well, build relationships with people that’s out of your league. I’ve learned to build confidence too,” said Tyler Scruggs, a player.

These are lessons only leading to success.