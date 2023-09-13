Memphis teen hosts boxing benefit to raise money for a seizure service dog

“As he continued to grow and get older, the seizures became even tougher. At one point, Terrence was having 20 or more seizures a day,” said Terrence's mother.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 17-year-old Terrence Hamilton is having a Black Tie Charity Boxing Match to raise funds for a service dog.

Terrence is a Memphis teen battling tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare disease that causes tumors throughout the body.

“Terrence has multiple tumors on his brain, so many that they can’t count. He also has some tumors in his heart as well…He also has multiple tumors in both kidneys as well,” said Latrice Hamilton, Terrence's mother.

Those tumors cause Terrence to have seizures.

“As he continued to grow and get older, the seizures became even tougher. At one point, Terrence was having 20 or more seizures a day,” said Latrice.

Terrence is a fighter in every sense of the word.

“Everybody knows that Terrence is a huge boxing fan. He loves Rocky Balboa. Terrence probably trains, I’d probably say, six hours a day,” said Latrice.

Terrence’s latest training is for a fight both in and out the ring. He needs a seizure service dog, and he and his community are having a special boxing match to raise money for one.

Le Bonheur’s Dr. James Wheless said a service dog will help Terrence to become more independent.

“He’s approaching adult years. It’s hard because with his seizures and his other problems, his parents have always had to be there or an adult with him,” said Dr. Wheless, Le Bonheur Comprehensive Epilepsy Program Director. “It gives them an opportunity to say the dog is there. If he has a seizure, he can bark or alert Mom or Dad in the next room. It gives them a companion too.”

Latrice said Terrence sometimes has anxiety about going places because he’s afraid he’s going to have a seizure.

Even with fear, Terrence knocks it out every time.

“I just don’t give up,” said Terrence.