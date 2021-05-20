Memphis teen named to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation Board

Born this Way's goals are to make kindness cool, validate emotions of young people, eliminate stigma around mental health.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bravery is just one of the criteria required to make the group of 30 advisory board members carefully selected by Lady Gaga for the Born this Way foundation co-founded with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

Stellan K, a trans teen from Memphis, has just what the pop star is looking for in her mission to help provide help for young people facing mental health challenges and just plain make the world a kinder and braver place.

Zey, zim and zir are the pronouns Stellan goes by and reading is of huge interest to zim from plays to science articles to writing poetry.

The advisory board will help the organization prepare for its upcoming tenth anniversary, serve as ambassadors of Born this Way foundation and its work in their communities and share their experiences.

Join me in welcoming @btwfoundation’s 2021 Advisory Board, a hopeful, energetic group of young people who know that kindness has the power to change & save lives.



Learn more about our Advisory Board and their mission to build a kinder, braver world 💕 https://t.co/BiSJbirJ3Q pic.twitter.com/uP8ULCN6ek — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 19, 2021

That's where Stellan's reading and writing strengths will come in.

