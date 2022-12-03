Memphis teens say yes to the dress at 'Her Prom Closet'

Turnout was great at Saturday's event, with teens lined up to pick out their favorite dress for the big night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Couture Cares is helping local students say yes to the prom dress, with 'Her Prom Closet.'

The organization collected prom dresses last month, and Saturday they gave out those dresses for free to those in need at their big event at Hickory Ridge Town Center.

Turnout was great, with teens lined up to pick out their favorite dress for the big night. Davina Jones, Executive Director of Couture Cares, said they were giving away 200-300 dresses Saturday.

Couture Cares does a wide variety of youth development programs, but organizers told us the prom event is special because it helps kids feel special for their special day.

“It's very important... because prom is expensive. And we just want to take that burden off of the parents and allow these girls to go and have a good time since prom was not allowed last year,” said Jones.

