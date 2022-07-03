Here's how the 'Memphis 13' is empowering minds 60 years later

"If we’re not changing hearts, we’re going to be destined to repeat the same thing over and over,” said Dwaina Kyles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 13 trailblazers who as young children integrated into Memphis schools 60 years ago were recognized last week by lawmakers.

One member of the group shared how she hopes her experience is helping students today.

“We were 5 and 6-year-old little boys and girls and to be perfectly honest our innocence was taken away from us,” said Dwaina Kyles.

Growing up, she, like her 12 other fellow pioneers, learned quickly you’re never too young to effect change.

The ‘Memphis 13’ integrated four Memphis elementary schools, Gordon, Rozelle, Springdale and Bruce, where then-1st grader Kyles attended.

“If most of the adults had left us alone, we would have been fine,” she shared. “We didn’t have a problem playing with each other.”

It wasn’t uncommon for teachers to not call on Kyles’ raised hand during class, she recalls. Now, decades later, hangs a mural of her younger self.

“We can change the laws,” said Kyles. “We can change them and we can change them, we can have this law and that law, if we’re not changing hearts we’re going to be destined to repeat the same thing over and over.”

Now moments like last Thursday, where she and four other of the Memphis 13 were honored by lawmakers, means so much.

“It didn’t just happen in the room,” Kyles said when the resolution was announced on the Tennessee House floor. “It spilled out it was magical, it spilled out into the foyer and there was just this good feeling of people knowing we had done the right thing.”

It represents healing and empowerment for today’s young minds.