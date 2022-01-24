Want to warm up this winter? MAS offering $20 dog adoptions, free blankets

For just $20 from January 25-31, Memphis Animal Services is offering a free fleece throw blanket while supplies last with every dog adoption.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do the winter blues have you down? Now's your chance to warm up with a new puppy this holiday season!

For just $20 from January 25-31, Memphis Animal Services is offering a free fleece throw blanket while supplies last with every dog adoption.

According to MAS, the shelter's dog kennels are extremely full because of an increase of dogs needing to get out of the cold the past few days. MAS is asking for help to open up some kennels so they can continue to avoid euthanizing any pets for space.

All dog adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, heartworm test and treatment medications if needed, collar, leash, and a customized ID tag.

