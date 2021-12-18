Memphis nonprofit hosts 4th annual Christmas toy drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Christmas just days away, a Memphis nonprofit is making sure kids have some joy under the tree.
Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives hosted their 4th annual Christmas Toy Giveaway on Saturday.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office volunteers with the nonprofit every year, providing traffic control. They also donate toys.
Stevie Moore, president of Freedom From Unneccessary Negatives, said over 1,000 toys were donated this year.
Moore said seeing the smile on kids' faces made the event all worthwhile.
"I do it because I've been to so many funerals for kids as young as two years old, so we've got to show them some love," he said. "I want people to send a message out that we care ... If you can't get down here, call Santa tomorrow and I might have some left."