Family, friends honor fallen Memphis firefighter at brick dedication ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department recognized one of their own in a brick dedication service on Sunday.

Family and friends of Lt. Travis Isabel came together at the Fire Museum of Memphis to reflect on his service to the community.

He was a 23-year veteran of the department and died at 52 in mid-September.

"People would call him a firefighter's firefighter — kind of a gentle giant," Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said. "You couldn't be around him very long without just feeling his infectious, good attitude. As a fire chief, I wish I had hundreds more just like him."