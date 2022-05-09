Opa! The Memphis Greek Festival is returning May 20-21

The festival is a yearly celebration of Greek culture and is filled with dancing, singing and plenty of food.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Come rain or shine, the 63rd annual Memphis Greek Festival is set for next Friday and Saturday, May 20 and 21, at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Highland Street.

The festival is a yearly celebration of Greek culture and is filled with dancing, singing and plenty of food. For this two-day festival, hard work of preparation will be shared with over 10,000 attendees.

"This will be a true getaway for people, as we will make you feel that you have flown thousands of miles and are enjoying the beautiful Greek Isle," spokeswoman Kathy Zambelis said. "Besides our delicious authentic Greek food and marketplace items, festival-goers will enjoy learning about the Greek Orthodox faith during sanctuary tours with Fr. Simon Thomas, listening to live Greek music from the Kosta Kastanis Band, dance performances from our Athenian Dance Troupe, drive-thru and so much more! It's truly a great experience and we're proud to share it with the Mid-South."

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days at 573 N. Highland St.

Admission is $3 for those 6 and older and children under 5 are free. You can also donate 3 canned goods to the Mid-South Food Bank for free admission.

"We are excited to be working once again with the Mid-South Food Bank in helping to provide food to less-fortunate members of the Greater Mid-South community," Zambelis said. "We encourage everyone to participate."