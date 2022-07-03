Ribbon-cutting held for St. Jude patient lounge at Memphis International

Each week, between 50 and 60 families travel through the airport to and from St. Jude and their homes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Jude patients coming into Memphis, or leaving it, now have a private, comfortable space dedicated for them at Memphis International Airport.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday for the St. Jude Lounge inside the newly-renovated Concourse B.

Each week, between 50 and 60 families travel through the airport to and from St. Jude and their homes.

The travel can be stressful and tiring for patients, so having a place to wind down in private makes a world of difference.

"For us coming into Memphis the first time, we felt just completely overwhelmed with finding out our child had cancer and coming here," said Jason Winkle, the father of a former St. Jude patient. "We know that this is the best thing for our child."

The lounge officially opens on March 24.