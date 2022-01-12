Memphis Museum of Science & History to host Science of Beer event

Over 20 breweries will reveal the processes behind making their signature beers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you in the mood for a cold one? You can find out what goes into making your favorite brew this Friday evening when the Museum of Science and History hosts the Science of Beer.

There's nothing like ending your day with your favorite beer. The practice has been around for a long time.

"It was the reason that we stopped hunting and gathering. It was why we put down roots and started growing grain. It wasn't necessarily to have bread, it was so we could grow the grain to have the beer with," said Will Goodwin, co-owner of Crosstown Brewery.

Goodwin and co-owner Clark Ortkiese are coming up on the four-year anniversary of selling their own beer commercially. Goodwin said the Memphis beer scene is always growing.

"It's always something new. There's always something going on. Somebody's always swinging by and hanging out and grabbing a beer and talking about something," Goodwin said.

If you've ever wondered what goes into making your favorite brew, the Science of Beer is your chance.

More than 20 breweries, including Crosstown, will explain the processes behind making their signature beers. All the while, visitors get to taste and enjoy them along with food from local vendors.

"It really gives you a chance to taste Memphis' finest beers," said Jared Bullock, director of development for MOSH. "We encourage each visitor or person who attends to talk to each brewery about how they do their beers and how their beers are made."

There'll be presentations on different aspects of beer from the process of making a batch, to why one beer might be better than another depending on the year.

"I don't want to spoil everything but Clark is going to put together a presentation about why we drink the beers we drink, in the season that we drink them in. A dark beer in the wintertime, lighter beer in the summertime," Goodwin said.

Bullock said there will be games and prizes in addition to the food and beers served. All proceeds from the event go to education funding for MOSH. The 21 and older event is designed to garner more adult interest in the museum.

Each guest will receive a commemorative 16 oz. glass, tasting card, and map of the event.