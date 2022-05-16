Memphis church to host Health and Wellness Expo

People in attendance can expect free giveaways, vaccinations and much more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New Direction Christian Church and several other groups are holding a free Health and Wellness Expo Wednesday, May 18.

Visitors can come by 6120 Winchester Rd. in Hickory Hill from 2 - 6 p.m. People in attendance can expect free giveaways, vaccinations, and businesses will be offering job opportunities, legal and financial counseling and much more.

Healthcare workers from ShotRx will offer all vaccinations required by Memphis-Shelby County Schools as well as shots for COVID-19, Meningitis and HPV.

Anyone wanting access to the health and wellness services will need to bring their ID, shot record and insurance card. People receiving TennCare and people without insurance will be eligible for free services.