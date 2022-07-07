Orange Mound clinic to provide seniors free legal help

The 12th annual "Give a Little, Help a Lot" legal aid clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Orange Mound Senior Center on July 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senior citizens from all across Memphis will be able to receive free legal aid Tuesday, July 19.

The 12th annual "Give a Little, Help a Lot" legal aid clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Orange Mound Senior Center (2590 Park Ave.).

Attorneys from AutoZone, Bass, Berry & Sims, and Memphis Legal Services will provide free legal help, address healthcare law, estate planning and other legal matters.

The return of the event also coincides with Bass, Berry & Sims' 100 Acts of Service to celebrate its 100th anniversary, in which attorneys and staff are volunteering time and expanded pro bono legal services to causes important to the firm and its employees.