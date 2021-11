The Memphis Police Association said he will leave a giant void on the department and will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters and blue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police lieutenant has died after battling a brief illness.

The Memphis Police Association said Lt. Michael L. Hill died November 4.

In a statement, the association wrote Hill will leave a giant void on the department and will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters and blue.

If you would like to help the association support Hill's family, the association asks that all donations be made through their Facebook page.

