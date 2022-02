Trinity Boyland was last seen in the 3700 block of Naylor Drive around 6 p.m. on Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Trinity Boyland was last seen in the 3700 block of Naylor Drive by a guardian around 6 p.m. on Friday and left by unknown means.

She's 5'2" and weighs 140 pounds. Police said she has a medium brown complexion and was last seen wearing a red coat, purple shirt and khaki-colored pants.

If you see Trinity, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.