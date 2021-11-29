Memphis school creates initiative to get students holiday gifts

Holiday Monarch is in its second year as a program where community members can adopt a child for Christmas or donate new toys or clothes to students.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two schools in Memphis are making sure every student gets a gift for Christmas.

Dreams are inspired at the Promise Academy, as well as opportunity.

“Holiday Monarch started last year when a staff member came to me about Angel Tree. We couldn’t get Angel Tree because we did not have a community partner,” said Hollywood school counselor Rachel Kee.

Holiday Monarch is in its second year as an initiative where community members can adopt a child for Christmas or donate new toys or clothes to students.

“We had 147 kids turn forms back in and so, now we’re rolling,” said Kee.

Each kid will receive at least one toy and clothing item.

“We’re at 100% at our school right now. Everybody is going to have Christmas,” said Kee.

Over at the Spring Hill campus, social worker Trea Campbell is doing the same.

“So far, we only have three kids adopted out of 126 children. The goal is to have every child on our list receive at least one gift, a pair of shoes, and one type of clothing,” said Campbell.

“We have some students that really need it. They really need Christmas presents. They really need love from the community. They really need people coming in to help support their families because COVID has really taken a toll on families, not just COVID itself with parents getting sick and not being able to work, but also with them losing loved ones during the COVID time,” Campbell continued.

One gift can do wonders not just for the kids, but the ones behind the thought.

"It hits my heart because I want them all to have a Christmas. Christmas to me is the joy of giving to others. To watch kids open gifts is so awesome,” said Kee.