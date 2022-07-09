'This should be a time to support right now': State, community leaders react to Memphis shooting spree

According to police, Ezekiel Kelly was arrested Wednesday evening after he shot several people.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State and community leaders issued statements after a man who shot multiple people across Memphis was arrested Wednesday night.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested near Ivan and Hodge roads after he shot several people Wednesday evening. Kelly was seen on social media broadcasting his actions.

Police confirmed one person has died.

During the investigation, police learned he shot a woman and stole her gray Toyota SUV. Police also learned he had stolen another car in which they had eventually begun chasing before he crashed near Ivan and Hodge roads.

Court records show a warrant was out for Kelly's arrest for first-degree murder before the shooting spree happened.

Below are their statements:

"My team and I are monitoring the situation in Memphis closely and urge those in the area to follow direction from @MEM_PoliceDept and other local officials. We are praying for Memphis and all those affected tonight."

"Memphis, while Ezekiel Kelly has been arrested, the tragedy of the victims, Memphis residents, law enforcement establishments and businesses that were directly or indirectly affected will have a lasting impact from today's events. Please be respectful of those who lost loved ones or were hurt and if you know of anyone please band together and uplift as a city. ... this is code for, don't let anyone trap you into talking negatively about Memphis or being apart of the 'let's slam Memphis today' train... this should be a time to support right now, we have lost lives."

"Memphis!!!! What is going on in my city!? These sick individuals do not represent us and will not ruin our city. They do not define us!! Please stay home and be safe if you are out and about until this individual is arrested. Go home now."

"I'm praying for everyone affected by tonight's senseless violence," Carlisle said. "I'm praying for Memphis. I understand it feels like so much violence and so much evil to experience in such a short time. We are SO much more than this. I've seen many post on social of people saying "they're out" or "packing my bags". I'll never tell anyone how to feel. But I want you to stay. I want you to stay and I want you to fight. Fight for the Memphis you believe in. The Memphis we want to be. I will be up there with you. I love my city. I won't give up on it and I hope you won't either. Thank you MPD again for their heroic work and willingness to put themselves in harm's way for us. As leaders, we must and will do more."

"My team and I are aware of the situation unfolding across Memphis. Please stay vigilant and follow the guidance of local officials and @MEM_PoliceDept. We are praying for all those impacted."

"I’m traumatized just like everyone else. Let’s take a day off tomorrow and start the healing! This week has been overwhelming! I’m also praying for the families of the victims impacted by this tragedy! I hope you can find comfort and continue to believe Memphis deserves your love. We will never forget today but we can heal together! I love Memphis! I love our people! Pray for us!"

"Memphis suspect is in custody. Our Southaven Police successfully pursued him out of our city in cooperation with Memphis with detainment in Memphis on Shelby Drive. I’m proud of our team and will communicate with all that this behavior will not be accepted in Southaven. We are ready for this fight."