Memphis theater group, Brooks Museum host Day of the Dead 'reverse parade'

The annual event celebrates the cycle of life and death and invites families to honor their ancestors.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-based bilingual theater group and the Brooks Museum of Art hosted a drive-thru Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) parade on Saturday as people lined up to honor their loved ones and celebrate the cycle of life.

Presented by the Cazateatro Theater Group, a 'reverse parade' had to be held this year due to COVID precautions. Floats and altars were set up throughout Overton Park and guests drove through to enjoy the celebration.

The parade follows a preview event held last Saturday at Crosstown Concourse.