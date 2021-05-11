Memphis-area veterans offered free dental care in recognition of Veterans Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-area veterans had the opportunity to get free dental care on Saturday, in addition to their spouses and significant others.
Now in its 7th year, Aspen Dental locations nationwide provide free dental care to veterans to honor their service and break down barriers to health care as part of the Day of Service.
In the Memphis area, the services were offered at Aspen Dental's locations in Millington, Cordova, Dyersburg, and Southaven.
"Our veterans sacrifice so much for us every day," Brent Johnson, a dentist in Cordova, said. "They protect us, they provide this life for us ... Being able to do this small thing to help them is priceless."
According to Aspen Dental, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they're 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.
