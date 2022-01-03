Memphis Trailblazers honored for their work helping underserved communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Honoring Trailblazers in Memphis during Monday night's 7th Annual Trailblazer Awards.
The Trailblazers Awards shines light on individuals and organizations that help underserved communities in the city.
Ashley Cash, City of Memphis Housing and Community Development Director said, "It's really to honor people in our community who are actively working to improve our community, who are really using their platform and their industry to advance civial issues, cultural issues and race issues."
2022 Trailblazer Awards honorees:
- Archie Willis
- Roshun Austin
- Carolyn Michael Banks
- Paula Casey
- Dr. Charles Champion
- Collage Dance Collective
- Facing History and Ourselves
- Marlon Foster
- Self+Tucker Architects
Monday night's event was held at the Halloran Center in Downtown Memphis.