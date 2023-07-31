Memphis city government removes trash from The Willows Apartments after contacting elusive property owners

Tennessee’s Department of State Division of Business Services lists the current owners of the property as Memphis Properties LLC, who filed bankruptcy in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Willow Apartments in Memphis’ Parkway Village area had been covered in trash for months, but now, after Shelby County Environmental Court intervened, the trash is gone.

ABC24 first published the story about The Willow Apartments in June. Trash covered the complex leaving residents to deal with not only the smell, but unwanted rodents to boot.

Tennessee’s Department of State Division of Business Services listed the current owners of the property as Memphis Properties LLC, who who filed bankruptcy in May.

In June, Shelby County Environmental Court ordered the City of Memphis to clean up the trash after several failed attempts to contact the property owners. Now, the city did. All trash has been removed.

Residents who did not want to speak on camera told ABC24 the city put “Keep Out” signs on units that were vacant. The City of Memphis said someone recently purchased the apartment building.

ABC24 checked with the County’s Assessor’s office, but that information is not available yet.

In the meantime, the city said there will be another hearing on this property soon in Environmental Court.

People currently living in the building said someone came by letting those who have valid leases know that there will be a notice to vacate in the future; however, ABC24 has not been able to confirm who that person was at this time.

MLGW said they went to the property last Thursday to inspect the inactive accounts and vacant units. They collected nine electric meters from inactive accounts because of utility theft.