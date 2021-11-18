Mid-South Veterans get Thanksgiving gifts ahead of the holiday

For the fifth consecutive year, Kroger joined with Alpha Omega Veterans Services to hand out gift cards to our area veterans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the fifth consecutive year, Kroger joined with Alpha Omega Veterans Services to hand out gift cards to our area veterans.

The event took place Thursday morning at the Mid-South Coliseum. All veterans had to do was drive-up.

It was a way to show gratitude this Thanksgiving to our heroes who keep us safe.

They also got a bag full of food to feed their families.

"Very important, you know. Funds are kind of low, you know, this time of month anyway, you know. I'm going to enjoy every bit of this,” said Veteran Kenneth Allen.

“If they didn't have these things, there could be some depression could set in, stuff like this. So, this helps elevate a little bit of that and makes those guys enjoy their families a little more and make them more available,” said Veteran Don Mooney.