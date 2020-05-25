Memphis, we still need to follow social distancing this Memorial Day

Even though the restrictions are not as tight, we still need to do our part to get to Phase III.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say they’re serious about enforcing social distancing rules this Memorial Day.

It’s the first major holiday since the pandemic with looser restrictions for groups to gather which could lead to a spike in covid 19 cases.

Local 24 caught up with several people out today, some with plans to commemorate the holiday.

But it could be a major factor on if Shelby county moves to phase three of the gradual reopening plan.



A lot of people have been cooped up at home honoring social distancing guidelines, but still itching to get out.

Well this Memorial Day, you can bet folks will be out, but social distancing is still key for a safe time.



“Who wants to go back to where we started? We want to keep making progress,” said Carol Coletta, Memphis River Parks President and CEO.

The way to do that is to keep social distancing even as we honor the Memorial Day holiday.

“Let’s just all follow the rules and get through this together,” said Coletta.

How will people follow the rules?

“Our Memorial Day will be pretty chill because of the pandemic. We’re going to visit our dad’s grave in Clarksdale Mississippi and not really do too much,“ said Brittany Phillips, a Memphis resident.

We’re spending a fair amount of time in the parks here along the riverfront,” said John Montgomery, a Memphis resident.

Memphis Police told us code inspectors will be out to make sure businesses are also following social distancing guidelines.

“If we do go in, we wear masks and we’re really careful to do that and look...gloves,” said Coletta.

Same rules apply. Wash your hands. Keep your distance.