WLOK legend Melvin 'A Cookin' Jones to be inducted into National Black Radio Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis radio legend will be inducted into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame later this year, the museum announced.

WLOK's Melvin “A Cookin” Jones got the announcement and will be inducted in October, 2023.

Throughout his life, Jones worked at stations across the nation, but found a home in Memphis. He worked at WLOK from 1975 to 1980, before, during, and after WLOK became the first black-owned and the first locally-owned radio station in Memphis.

Jones was named Billboard Magazine’s #1 DJ of the Year in 1977.

Later, he would end up leaving a six-figure job to come back to Memphis. Jones said the key to success in life is to love what you do.

"You can advance further if you just love it," Jones said. "My cousin, the late, great Bobby O'Jay, used to say 'I love my job, I love my job.' He passed last year at WDIA. I embraced that concept, 'I love my job.' You gotta love what you do."