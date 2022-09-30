Woman hit on Highland Strip speaks on 4 pedestrian deaths in 48 hours

“I don’t walk really walk on sidewalks or cross streets anymore,” shared Marlen Murillo.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pedestrian deaths are becoming all too common, according to the city of Memphis numbers.

Memphis police confirm a driver was hit by two men who are brothers, early Friday. One died.

The SkyCop camera on the Highland Strip can clearly show why. It shows her getting hit by a Jeep back in 2019.

Since ABC24 first spoke to the teacher, she’s now had a baby and shares that her worries about street safety have only increased.

“I just see cars even dash through school zones where they’re supposed to stop at those crosswalks,” said Murillo.

In just 48 hours, at least four people have died in Memphis after getting hit by a car.

“It brings back not very great memories,” explained Murillo. “I was bedridden for a couple of weeks, and that could have been me.”

It's a possibility that still disturbs her.

On Thursday, police reported a person walking on Covington Pike by Methodist North died immediately after being hit by a car.

Also that day, another person died after being struck on North White Station Road and Sequoia Road.

Friday, police said a man who was killed was a married father of five. His brother was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. That incident was reported near Airways and Jonah. That same day, a TDOT worker was killed on the job on I-55.

Memphis has seen an uptick in pedestrian fatalities over the last five years.

Over the last three years, the city saw the numbers to date fluctuate.

In 2020, by the end of September, 42 people.

Last year, that number dropped to 39 deaths, but this year, that number is up to 54.

Over the last three years, six cyclists were killed.

To that, Murillo said, “I think what we’re seeing now is a lot of cars aren’t registered so you can’t actually get any information from cars who are very clearly breaking the law.”

She’s also hoping that responding police officers take pedestrian hits more seriously.

Murillo said the woman who hit her was initially not given a ticket.