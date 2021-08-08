Memphis Youth Arts Initiative takes its show on the road to Drum Corps International

“We get to meet new people around the whole wide world.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Youth Arts Initiative is putting the Bluff City on the map internationally. Its drumline got invited to a competition of a lifetime, but it will take teamwork to get them there. One thing is for sure. Jaqurious Burkins is a team player clashing and hammering with pride. He even took time to help me as my field producer when I needed help.

“You can’t work and snack,” said Corey Travis, Memphis Youth Arts Initiative Executive Director.

Burkins has food on the brain, but very supportive at heart just like his former teacher, Travis.

“His mom kind of had little struggles going on, so I stepped in to help her with them as far as making sure that they have what they need,” said Travis. “Jaqurious has sickle cell…I started taking him to St. Jude and it just created a better bond where she allowed me to step in, take care of them, and be a father figure.”

It has changed Burkins life for the better.

“When I was younger, I used to get in trouble a lot. When I joined the drumline, I stopped getting in trouble. I started focusing on school and getting my grades right,” said Burkins. “You can’t be on the drumline if your grades aren’t good.”

That is plain and simple. Burkins is the chime behind Memphis Youth Arts Initiative’s drumline playing the cymbals.

“We’re a community band. We get people from all around Memphis to help kids stay out the streets,” said Burkins.

“We’re from Memphis. We promote the youth. We work the arts. Initiative in the dictionary means to do, so we do stuff. We’re active,” said Travis.

That action is taking them to Indianapolis to face off against an Atlanta drumline on Saturday.

“Drum Corps International, which is a world-renowned drum and band organization, called me on the phone and said we want your drumline to come and compete,” said Travis.

It is an opportunity to play on the 50 yard line at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We get to meet new people around the whole wide world,” said Burkins.

To get there is a beat in itself. The group is short on funds, so they are turning to their home team, Memphis, for help.

“I just think that it’s going to happen. I’m spiritual, so I think that God is going to provide because we’ve got to go,” said Travis.

It is a declaration for more than a competition, but an experience.

“It’s important to us because it helps us get our name out in the world,” said Burkins. “Create bonds with other people.”