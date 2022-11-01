Memphis Zoo needs $1.5 million to expand their animal hospital, and they're asking the community for help

The zoo said Tuesday the hospital will be a center for everything from check-ups to major surgeries for animals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Zoo announced Tuesday they are raising $1.5 million for their Hospital Fund Campaign to expand their on-site animal hospital.

Built in 1998, the zoo's 11,500 sq. ft. animal hospital serves as home base for everything from check-ups and evaluations to major surgery.

The zoo said as their animal collection has increased over the years, so has the demand at their hospital, and much much of the original equipment that was installed when the hospital was built remains in use today.

The zoo said they need to raise money to upgrade and expand their equipment at the hospital, targeting 2023 for the hospital's 25th anniversary.

From surgical instruments and portable monitors to major equipment such as CT scanner, ultrasound and x-ray machines, the zoo said the need is great.