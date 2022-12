MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo has been canceled Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, due to forecasted inclement weather and cold temperatures, according to the Memphis Zoo's Facebook page .

If you have tickets for those nights, you may use them on any of the remaining Zoo Lights nights through January 1. You also have the option to use the tickets Tuesday, December 20, or Wednesday, December 21.