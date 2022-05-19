How a Memphis mom helped her young son battle mental health issues

Chala Davis went years not knowing her son was battling depression and ADHD. The 7-year-old's cries for help came in the form of aggression and isolation.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, May 19 is Mental Health Action Day. It's a day to take action on one's own mental health, as well as support those in the community.

This year's theme is connectivity.

Chala Davis, a mother of two, knows all about the importance of listening and making an effort to connect with her children. Her family is a part of Youth Villages.

Youth Villages is a private nonprofit organization with multiple locations in Memphis. Their specialists are dedicated to helping emotionally and behaviorally troubled children and their families live successfully.

The Davis family has been working with a family intervention specialist for a year now. The exact program the Davis family is called the Youth Villages’ Intercept.

An intercept program is an integrated approach to in-home parent skill development that offers a variety of evidence-based practices to meet the individualized needs of a family and child. Intercept is appropriate for families with children of all ages who have serious emotional and behavioral problems or who have experienced abuse and/or neglect.

Davis turned to the organization after she noticed years of behavioral changes in her son.

"He was about 7 years old when I started to notice his behavior wasn't a phase," she said.

Three years ago, when her son was seven, she noticed her son became very emotional, lashing out, having crying spells, and was isolated. She first thought his aggressive behavior was a phase and swept it under the rug.

"I was like you are a child, stay in a child's place," she said.

Now she knows her son's behavior was a cry for help. He suffers from ADHD and depression.

"It was literally tearing our family apart, because you never want to say something is wrong with my child," Davis said. "You really have to listen to what's going on with your children.".

Brittney Williams, an intervention family specialist who works with the Davis family, said Chala and her son are achieving so much.

"Now, he's able to cope. He has coping skills, so when he gets upset he knows how to breathe and he knows how to deescalate," Williams said.

In Memphis, Williams said more than 50% of kids at Youth Villages battle depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. After getting help, Williams said they realize the value of a support system, which changes their perspective on life and their loved ones.

According to state statistics, Tennessee youth suffering from depression are more likely to attempt suicide or two times more likely to drop out of school if they don't get the help they need.

Davis said family therapy is a long journey, but is needed for everyone's safety and well-being.

Most health insurance companies cover mental health treatment.

If you or someone you know who needs immediate help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Alliance also has a national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Another way families that receive help with mental health issues is to call or text the Tennessee crisis hotlines. Tennessee's state-wide crisis hotline is 1-855-CRISIS-1 or 1-855-274-7471.

You can also text “TN” to 741741.

In Memphis, families call also call the Youth Villages Memphis area crisis hotline at 866-791-9226.