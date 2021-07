Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare got students ready for back to school Saturday with free backpacks and COVID-19 vaccines.

Methodist partnered with BookNook to provide 1,000 free backpacks to elementary students in Shelby County. The drive-thru event was held at the Shorb Tower at Methodist University Hospital.

And it wasn’t just backpacks. The bags were filled with supplies and more.