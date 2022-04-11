Mid-South barbers and stylists donate their time to give kids free haircuts

"you can change someone's perspective with a haircut, and by motivating one person, they can now move on and motivate someone else."

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Some Mississippi elementary students received free haircuts Monday, thanks to the efforts of volunteer Mid-South barbers and stylists.

Three hair companies set up in the gym at Overpark Elementary in Olive Branch to give the kids a new look.

The volunteers were from New Beginning Barber School and Barbershops in Holly Springs, The Oasis Grooming Barbershop in Hernando and Grand Slam Haircuts in Southaven.

Chris Newson, owner of Oasis Grooming Barbershop said it's more than just a haircut, it's a lifestyle, teaching them to be great at whatever it is they do. He said it feels awesome to be able to give back to the kids and to talk to them.